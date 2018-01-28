LMPD investigating after man shot in the head in Portland neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after man shot in the head in Portland neighborhood

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say officers are investigating after a man was shot in the head in the Portland neighborhood.

A MetroSafe dispatcher says it happened in the 2700 block of West Main Street near North 26th Street. A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to University Hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
