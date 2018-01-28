LMPD says juvenile shot himself in hand, nearly severed finger - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD says juvenile shot himself in hand, nearly severed finger

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a juvenile male is recovering after he shot himself in the hand.

Officials say it happened in the 2000 block of Thomas Avenue near Graston Avenue and Rockford Lane.

Police responded to the shooting Saturday around 11 p.m. When officer arrived at the scene, they found the juvenile with a gunshot to the hand. Officials say the victim stated he was holding the gun when it "suddenly discharged."

Authorities say the bullet hit the victim's left ring finger, nearly severing the finger. Police have not stated the victim's age.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.