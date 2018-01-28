Suspect in PRP triple homicide due in court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two weeks after police found three bodies at a home in PRP, the accused killer is set to face a judge in Louisville.

Christopher Olivo was found and arrested in Florida after police found the three victims shot to death on Venango Drive.



Police say Olivo killed couple Mike and Catherine Miles as well as Mike's sister Geneva Miles. A family member says Geneva Miles and Olivo were in a long-term relationship.

LMPD says they found the bodies on January 12, but believe they were killed the day before.

Mike and Catherine Miles' children were also found in the home with their parents and were not harmed.

Police say Olivo took his and Geneva Miles' daughter to Florida with him, who police found with relatives.

Olivo is expected to be extradited back to Louisville and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

