Man accused of killing 2 people near Bowman Field to go before judge Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing two people near Bowman Field is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Aaron Hernandez, 23, was arrested in Texas, then extradited to Louisville. He's accused of killing Joshua Rice and David Kandelaki.

St. Matthews Police found the victims' bodies inside an apartment on Abigail Drive.

Hernandez was Rice's ex-boyfriend. Rice had filed a request for an order of protection against Hernandez, accusing him of spying and stalking.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of murder. He's also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

