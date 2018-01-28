Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2018 to appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man officials say is responsible for Louisville's first homicide of 2018 is expected in court on Monday.

Police say 21-year-old Micheal Hamblen shot and killed Jasmine Newsome over scrambled eggs.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Jan. 6 around 3:30 p.m. on West Ormsby Avenue, near South 23rd Street in the Park Hill Neighborhood.

Newsome was at her neighbor's house cooking the eggs. Hamblen is that neighbor's boyfriend.

Officials say an argument about breakfast broke out between Newsome and Hamblen. It's not clear what about the eggs made Hamblen and Newsome so upset, but police say after the argument, Hamblen left only to return that afternoon with a skillet and a gun.

Ten shots were fired, according to officials. Newsome was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive the shooting.

Hamblen is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

