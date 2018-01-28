2 dead, 3 injured in shootings at Indianapolis saloon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say shootings outside an Indianapolis saloon have left two people dead and three other injured, two of them critically.

Police say the shootings occurred about 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside the Sawmill Saloon on the city's east side.

Officials say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and three other shooting victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them later died, one is in critical condition and one is stable. And a fifth person was transported to a hospital by a friend and remains in critical condition.

Investigators say a disturbance occurred inside the saloon before the shootings.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

