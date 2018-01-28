2 dead, 3 injured in shootings at Indianapolis saloon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 dead, 3 injured in shootings at Indianapolis saloon

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Fox 59) (Image Courtesy: Fox 59)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say shootings outside an Indianapolis saloon have left two people dead and three other injured, two of them critically.

Police say the shootings occurred about 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside the Sawmill Saloon on the city's east side.

Officials say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and three other shooting victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them later died, one is in critical condition and one is stable. And a fifth person was transported to a hospital by a friend and remains in critical condition.

Investigators say a disturbance occurred inside the saloon before the shootings.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.