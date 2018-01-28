Lawmakers reconsider Indianapolis light rail ban for Amazon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Lawmakers are reconsidering a state ban on light rail in Indianapolis with hopes of landing Amazon's second North American headquarters.

The Indianapolis Star reports that a House panel gave initial approval Wednesday to a measure that would repeal the 2014 ban on public spending on light rail projects in seven counties. The bill now moves to the full House.

Supporters argue the city needs all mass transit options on the table if it's going to attract major employers like Amazon.

The tech giant announced last week that Indianapolis was one of 20 finalists for its second headquarters. The $5 billion campus is expected to employ 50,000 people with average salaries of more than $100,000 a year.

Amazon says public transit options are an important factor for the project.

