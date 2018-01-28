Juvenile charged with assault after shooting near Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a male juvenile is charged with first-degree assault after a shooting that happened near Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown.

A MetroSafe supervisor tells WDRB officers responded to the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road in Saratoga Woods just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.

That person has been transported to the hospital by EMS, according to MetroSafe.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.