Police investigating shooting near Taylorsville Road in Jefferso - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating shooting near Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting near Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown.

MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB police responded to the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road in Saratoga Woods just after 4 p.m. Saturday. 

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw. 

That person has been transported to the hospital by EMS, according to MetroSafe. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.