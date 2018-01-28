Pilot dies in Indiana plane crash - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pilot dies in Indiana plane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot was found dead at the scene of a plane crash Sunday morning after being reported missing.

Indiana State Police said their helicopter located the downed plane Sunday at 10:15 a.m. after officials reported it missing late Saturday evening.

Early reports stated the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department in Illinois contacted the Warren County Sheriff's dispatch Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. to notify them of a possible downed plane in the area of CR 450 South and CR 400 West, according to police. 

Indiana State Police in Lafayette said troopers were sent to the reported scene to assist in locating the plane after being notified by Warren County officials.

After a six-hour search by ISP troopers, deputies, the West Lebanon Fire Department and local volunteers, the rugged terrain of trees, ravines and fences forced crews to call the search until 8 a.m. Sunday, according to police. 

Police said thee search resumed Sunday morning, and with the help of the ISP helicopter the plane was located after about 20 minutes. The helicopter then guided search and rescue crews to the scene of the crash where they found the pilot, 68-year-old George P. Irick Jr., of Congerville, Illinois, deceased. Irick was the plane's only occupant. 

The FAA is investigating the scene and NTSB is expected to arrive on scene Monday, according to police.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

