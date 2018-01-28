Lane closures expected this week for cleaning on Lewis and Clark - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane closures expected this week for cleaning on Lewis and Clark Bridge

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heads up for drivers who will be crossing the Lewis and Clark Bridge this week. 

Starting Monday, crews will be on the bridge cleaning drains and bridge joints. 

One lane and the shoulder will be closed during that work.

The cleaning is scheduled to end on Wednesday. 

Officials are asking drivers to keep an eye out for workers and equipment during that time.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
