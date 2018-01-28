Durr scores 26, No. 4 Louisville women top Wake Forest 89-52

Tod Moore -Baker turned his life around when he found Jesus while serving time in a maximum security prisoner for murder.

Man who spent more than 26 years in prison encourages Louisville youth to stay away from gangs, drugs, guns

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Four JCPS middle school students are charged with assault after allegedly attacking a bus monitor.

Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.

Deng Adel soared for this second-half slam as Louisville defeated Wake Forest Saturday night.

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.

The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.

Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.

A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

LMPD investigating after man shot in the head in Portland neighborhood

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Asia Durr regained her shooting touch, scoring 26 points to lead No. 4 Louisville over Wake Forest 89-52 Sunday.

After scoring 36 in a win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Jan. 11, Durr dipped over the next three games. The Atlantic Coast Conference's fourth-leading scorer totaled only 27 points and shot 26.3 percent in that span -- she also had her streak of 59 games with a 3-pointer end.

Durr scored 20 points in the first half for the Cardinals on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. She exited the game for good midway through the third quarter and played just 25 minutes.

At one point in the second quarter, the Cardinals (22-1, 8-1) made seven straight baskets to break away from the Demon Deacons (10-12, 2-8). Wake Forest lost its sixth in a row.

Durr ended that stretch with a 3-pointer. She was fouled on the play as she fell to the floor. Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover also drew a technical foul when she contested the call.

Durr made just 1 of 3 free throws, but the play gave Louisville a 46-26 lead with 1:52 left in the half.

Bionca Dunham had 16 points and Jazmine Jones 15 for Louisville.

Elisa Penna scored 20 points to lead Wake Forest.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: This was the Demon Deacons' most-lopsided loss since falling to Florida State 102-60 last Feb. 9.

Louisville: By starting a new winning streak, the Cardinals guaranteed themselves they at least remain tied for the ACC lead.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Stays on the road in ACC play. The Demon Deacons play at Boston College on Thursday night.

Louisville: Starts February on the road, where the Cardinals will spend most of February. The first stop will be at Virginia on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.