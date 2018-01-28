St. Matthews church makes 1,000 burritos for Louisville's homeless community

Tod Moore -Baker turned his life around when he found Jesus while serving time in a maximum security prisoner for murder.

Tod Moore -Baker turned his life around when he found Jesus while serving time in a maximum security prisoner for murder.

Man who spent more than 26 years in prison encourages Louisville youth to stay away from gangs, drugs, guns

Man who spent more than 26 years in prison encourages Louisville youth to stay away from gangs, drugs, guns

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.

Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.

The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.

The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.

Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.

Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.

A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 7:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Helping Louisville’s homeless community one burrito at a time.

Sunday, dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves, and tortillas, to reach out to others with a good meal and compassion.

In the sanctuary of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, more than 50 volunteers scooped, folded, and rolled more than 1,000 burritos.

The volunteers were asked to bring the fillings while the tortillas were supplied.

“We deliver about 250 to 300 burritos twice a month,” John Nolan said. Nolan is part of Burrito riders of Louisville, a grassroots group that goes around on their bikes handing out food to members of the homeless community. “It has been the Louisville community that has supported us so it has been nothing but a blessing all the way through.”

With the help of River City United Methodist Church, an assembly lined was formed so the burritos could be made, frozen, then handed out in the next couple weeks, a process everyone is getting to help with.

“We’ve had three-year-olds and their grandmas come in and do this together and it’s really an all hands on mission event. It’s pretty exciting,” Associate Pastor and organizer Derek Robinette said.

The burritos are put in the freezer almost as quickly as they are made.

Burrito Riders of Louisville will ride around handing out the food twice in February, baking the burritos in an oven so they are hot when handed out.

“Our goal is not just this, it’s to end homelessness here in Louisville,” Nolan said.

Organizers said they typically hold the burrito-making events twice a year and are planning another for the summer.



Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.