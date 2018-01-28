St. Matthews church makes 1,000 burritos for Louisville's homele - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews church makes 1,000 burritos for Louisville's homeless community

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Helping Louisville’s homeless community one burrito at a time.

Sunday, dozens of volunteers rolled up their sleeves, and tortillas, to reach out to others with a good meal and compassion.

In the sanctuary of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, more than 50 volunteers scooped, folded, and rolled more than 1,000 burritos.

The volunteers were asked to bring the fillings while the tortillas were supplied. 

“We deliver about 250 to 300 burritos twice a month,” John Nolan said. Nolan is part of Burrito riders of Louisville, a grassroots group that goes around on their bikes handing out food to members of the homeless community. “It has been the Louisville community that has supported us so it has been nothing but a blessing all the way through.”

With the help of River City United Methodist Church, an assembly lined was formed so the burritos could be made, frozen, then handed out in the next couple weeks, a process everyone is getting to help with.

“We’ve had three-year-olds and their grandmas come in and do this together and it’s really an all hands on mission event. It’s pretty exciting,” Associate Pastor and organizer Derek Robinette said.

The burritos are put in the freezer almost as quickly as they are made.

Burrito Riders of Louisville will ride around handing out the food twice in February, baking the burritos in an oven so they are hot when handed out.

“Our goal is not just this, it’s to end homelessness here in Louisville,” Nolan said.  

Organizers said they typically hold the burrito-making events twice a year and are planning another for the summer.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.