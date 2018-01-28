Fourth woman files lawsuit accusing former LMPD officer of rape - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fourth woman files lawsuit accusing former LMPD officer of rape

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against a former LMPD officer, accusing him of rape. 

In the lawsuit electronically filed Sunday, the unidentified woman said former officer Pablo Cano sexually assaulted her while he was still working for LMPD.

According to the woman's attorney, Shannon Fauver, Cano reportedly pulled her over in February or March of 2017 for allegedly running a stop sign by the Americana Apartments near Southside Drive and told her she could either go to jail or have sex with him.

Fauver said it happened in Cano's police cruiser while he was in uniform.  

The lawsuit also names LMPD and Metro Government as defendants. 

Seven women in total have come forward accusing Cano of rape since the first lawsuit was filed in July, four have filed lawsuits. 

Cano resigned in September of last year after several women came forward with rape accusations. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.