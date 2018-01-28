LACETT | Durr back to scoring self as Cards win again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – NBA 2K and Spa Music.

That was the combination that was able to turn Louisville’s Asia Durr back into a scoring machine.

After three straight sub-par performances, Louisville’s leading scorer returned to form, scoring 26 points and leading the 4th ranked Cardinals to an 89-52 win over Wake Forest.

“Sometimes you got to get away from it (the stress) and just give your mind a break,” Durr said after the game about her slump busting strategy. “Things like this are going to take place. I just tried to stay up.”

Durr was one of four Cardinals who finished the game in double figures.

Louisville is now 22-1 on the season, 8-1 in ACC play.

The Cards return to action Thursday at Virginia. It’s a matchup of two teams, currently tied for first place in the ACC.

