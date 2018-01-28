LACETT | Durr back to scoring self as Cards win again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – NBA 2K and Spa Music.
That was the combination that was able to turn Louisville’s Asia Durr back into a scoring machine.
After three straight sub-par performances, Louisville’s leading scorer returned to form, scoring 26 points and leading the 4th ranked Cardinals to an 89-52 win over Wake Forest.
“Sometimes you got to get away from it (the stress) and just give your mind a break,” Durr said after the game about her slump busting strategy. “Things like this are going to take place. I just tried to stay up.”
Durr was one of four Cardinals who finished the game in double figures.
Louisville is now 22-1 on the season, 8-1 in ACC play.
The Cards return to action Thursday at Virginia. It’s a matchup of two teams, currently tied for first place in the ACC.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.