LACETT | Durr back to scoring self as Cards win again - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Durr back to scoring self as Cards win again

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – NBA 2K and Spa Music.

That was the combination that was able to turn Louisville’s Asia Durr back into a scoring machine.

After three straight sub-par performances, Louisville’s leading scorer returned to form, scoring 26 points and leading the 4th ranked Cardinals to an 89-52 win over Wake Forest.

“Sometimes you got to get away from it (the stress) and just give your mind a break,” Durr said after the game about her slump busting strategy. “Things like this are going to take place. I just tried to stay up.”

Durr was one of four Cardinals who finished the game in double figures.

Louisville is now 22-1 on the season, 8-1 in ACC play.

The Cards return to action Thursday at Virginia. It’s a matchup of two teams, currently tied for first place in the ACC.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.