Indiana DNR officials investigating after 2-year-old injured in off-road vehicle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a two-year-old child was injured in an off-road vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. on South County Road 350 West near Lovett, Indiana, according to a release from Indiana DNR Law Enforcement. 

25-year-old Cody Kissich was driving an ORV with his two-year-old son in front of him when they overturned and were ejected. Neither was wearing a helmet or protective gear of any kind during the crash, officials said in a release. 

Officers said Kissich took the two-year-old to a North Vernon hospital where he was airlifted to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The extent of the child's injuries are unknown. 

The crash is under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers. 

Officials encourage riders to always wear a helmet and necessary safety equipment while operating any off-road vehicle on and off of Indiana roads.

No other information was immediately available.

