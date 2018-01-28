Local woman reunited with sentimental keepsake thanks to a stran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local woman reunited with sentimental keepsake thanks to a stranger and social media

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power of social media reunites a local woman with a sentimental charm of her dad's signature, all thanks to a stranger. 

"Walking right in the front door of Walmart and it was on the ground. I just happened to look at it and as soon as I saw it I was like, 'I got to get this on Facebook,'" Jim Goldener said. 

Goldener posted a picture of the charm on social media Saturday morning. It says, "Love Dad," with a smiley face. 

The post exploded with shares, and by Saturday night the charm's owner was found. 

Jaime Smith met up with Goldener Sunday morning to get her charm back. 

"The 'love dad' with a smiley face, ever since I can remember, my dad signed every card, note, letter like that," Smith said. "And I wanted something to always have a keepsake with me."

Smith said her heart was broken after losing the charm from her keychain around Christmas, and searched everywhere for it. The Facebook post was shared more than 4,300 times. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

