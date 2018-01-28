Local woman reunited with sentimental keepsake thanks to a stranger and social media

A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 7:30 a.m.More >>
A call about the shooting was received Sunday around 7:30 a.m.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.More >>
One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.More >>
The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.More >>
The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.More >>
Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.More >>
Louisville moved into second place in the ACC by pounding Wake Forest Saturday night. Next for the Cards is a trip to first-place to Virginia Wednesday night.More >>
Four JCPS middle school students are charged with assault after allegedly attacking a bus monitor.More >>
Four JCPS middle school students are charged with assault after allegedly attacking a bus monitor.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.More >>
Tod Moore -Baker turned his life around when he found Jesus while serving time in a maximum security prisoner for murder.More >>
Tod Moore -Baker turned his life around when he found Jesus while serving time in a maximum security prisoner for murder.More >>