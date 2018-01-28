Clark County group holds candlelight vigil for overdose victims - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County group holds candlelight vigil for overdose victims

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) – Winding down a week-long series of events to raise addiction awareness, a Southern Indiana held a candlelight vigil Sunday night.

Clark County CARES, a group aimed at increasing awareness of addiction and its causes, has held education and solution seminars all week.

“We have enlarged our circle,” Reverend Nancy Woodworth-Hill said. “We had people sit down in the same room together that have not been together before.”

On Sunday night, a group gathered for a candlelight vigil for people who have lost their lives as a result of an overdose.

“We thought that would be a good time for remembrance,” Woodworth-Hill said. “All week long we've been hearing statistics and ideas but there are real people whose lives are touched.”

According to the health department, Clark County saw a 30 percent decrease in overdose deaths from 2016 to 2017, but the group believes there is still plenty of work to do.

The group’s overall message is a simple one.

“We're trying to get across the message that addiction is a brain disease and not a morale failing,” Woodworth-Hill said

