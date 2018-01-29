U of L Coach Jeff Walz's daughter steals the spotlight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L Coach Jeff Walz's daughter steals the spotlight

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz's two-year-old daughter Lucy stole the show during the post-game news conference Sunday.

Lucy sang a little Frosty the Snowman and threw in some Frozen. Eventually, she must have gotten bored with what her dad had to say, because she was pretending to fall asleep while he was talking.

The fourth ranked U of L women's basketball team took down Wake Forest Sunday 89 to 52.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.