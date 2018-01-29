U of L Coach Jeff Walz's daughter steals the spotlight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Women's head basketball coach Jeff Walz's two-year-old daughter Lucy stole the show during the post-game news conference Sunday.

Lucy sang a little Frosty the Snowman and threw in some Frozen. Eventually, she must have gotten bored with what her dad had to say, because she was pretending to fall asleep while he was talking.

The fourth ranked U of L women's basketball team took down Wake Forest Sunday 89 to 52.

