A cake that will crawl away from you, if it's not cooked properly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A simple, warm dessert is a cozy addition to any meal.

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen's Janine Washle demonstrates how to make a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Crawl Cake. A crawl cake will ‘crawl’ out of the baking pan if the batter is over beaten. Because it uses cake mix, and canned frosting, the other plus is that you can create a variety of combinations.

Janine Washle's CloverFields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on the website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest .

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen also has a special Fall Comfort Foods Recipe Booklet available by email. To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com

About Janine Washle:

CloverFields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. CloverFields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.