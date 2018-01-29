BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – February arrives this week – and you know what February means: The start of the Big Ten Tournament (Feb. 28) in Madison Square Garden.

Weather advisory: Get to work on securing the best seed possible.

1. Villanova (20-1) – Keep an eye on the Wildcats. They’re down one starter and play two NCAA Tournament teams (Creighton and Seton Hall) in Philly this week.

2. Virginia (20-1) – Can’t wait for an in-person look at the Cavaliers Wednesday night.

3. Purdue (21-2) – Had to drop the Boilermakers one spot. Virginia’s road win at Duke had more juice than Purdue’s road win at Indiana, right?

4. Duke (18-3) – Only 17 McDonald’s all-Americans? Help is on the way, Coach K.

5. Kansas (17-4) – Guess who’s back at the top of the Big 12 standings?

6. Cincinnati (19-2) – It’s still 20 more days until the Bearcats play Wichita State.

7. Michigan State (20-3) – The Spartans have bigger issues than shooting the three.

8. Xavier (19-3) – Next week will be the challenge for this team with trips to Butler and Creighton.

9. Texas Tech (17-4) – The Red Raiders beat a South Carolina team that beat Florida and Kentucky.

10. Arizona (18-4) – The Wildcats are 15-1 since their debacle in The Bahamas.

11. Auburn (19-2) – Look who is sitting atop the SEC at the halfway point.

12. Saint Mary’s (21-2) – Still waiting for the Gonzaga rematch.

13. Gonzaga (19-4) – Still waiting for the Saint Mary’s rematch.

14. North Carolina (16-6) – If the Tar Heels fall at Clemson Tuesday that will be three losses in a row.

15. Ohio State (18-5) – The ball finally bounced the other way against Penn State.

16. Oklahoma (15-5) – The Sooners have lost three of four and four of seven.

17. Clemson (17-4) – Need a home win against North Carolina Tuesday.

18. Tennessee (15-5) – The Vols have won six of seven and have two home games this week.

19. Wichita State (17-4) – Should be tested at Temple Thursday.

20. Florida State (16-5) – Seminoles have won four of five since losing to Louisville.

21. Kentucky (16-5) – Comeback win in Morgantown was the Wildcats’ finest moment this season.

22. West Virginia (16-5) – Ugh.

23. Florida (15-6) – I guess I’m giving the Gators a pass for that home loss to South Carolina.

24. Rhode Island (17-3) – Unbeaten in Atlantic 10 play? That’s impressive.

25. Louisville (16-5) – Second-place in the ACC but the schedule will no longer be warm and fuzzy.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.