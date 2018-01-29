Louisville man accused of hurling brick through courthouse windo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of hurling brick through courthouse window

Posted:
Christopher Maquire (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Christopher Maquire (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend after police say he threw a brick through the courthouse window, nearly injuring two clerks inside. 

According to the arrest report, it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Chris Maguire, was on the street yelling outside the courthouse at Sixth and Jefferson before he threw the brick. 

Police say "when the rock came through the window, it almost hit the clerks walking in that area." 

Maguire was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of wanton endangerment. 

