Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a woman in Shively over the weekend after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

According to court documents, it happened at the Comfort Inn in the 4400 block of Dixie Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. That's where police responded to reports of a woman in the lobby suffering from a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old April Reyes on the floor surrounded by several people.

One of the people at the scene told an officer she had seen Reyes with two children earlier. When asked, Reyes told the officer her children were in her room.

Police and hotel management entered the room Reyes had rented and found the children, ages 5 and 8, inside. They also found a bag of "Spice" in plain view on top of her purse.

Police say "the children had been left inside the room alone" while Reyes went outside to smoke the substance. Police say she admitted to smoking Spice earlier "and that was what caused her condition before officers arrived."

Reyes was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic drugs and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.