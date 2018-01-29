Louisville man accused of stealing laptop containing U of L prof - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of stealing laptop containing U of L professor's research

Posted: Updated:
Brad Malone (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Brad Malone (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stealing research belonging to a University of Louisville professor.

According to an arrest report, the theft took place on Jan. 3, when 41-year-old Brad Malone walked into U of L's Sacket Hall at the corner of South Third Street and Eastern Parkway.

Police say he took a backpack that belonged to a professor. Inside the backpack was a laptop containing that professor's research.

Police say he was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree burglary. According to the arrest report, Malone had been banned from the U of L campus after he was accused of several other felony thefts at the school.

Malone is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

