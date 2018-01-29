Blaze Pizza to host fundraiser for LMPD detective who died from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Blaze Pizza to host fundraiser for LMPD detective who died from blood clot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blaze Pizza is stepping up to help the family of a Louisville Metro Police officer who died last month.

The restaurant's three Louisville locations will host a fundraiser for the family of Detective Paul Oliver on Saturday, Feb. 3. He died in December from a blood clot lodged in the arteries of his lungs.

Twenty percent of the business' proceeds on Feb. 3 will be given to Oliver's family.

He worked as an officer with LMPD beginning in 2013. He was promoted to detective in LMPD's First Division last year.

"Detective Oliver selflessly served our community for nearly five years, so naturally we wanted to do what we could to help his wife and family," said Beth Duncan, operating partner for Blaze Pizza in Louisville, in a released statement. "We invite everyone in the community out on Saturday to celebrate Paul's life, and raise some money for his family during what must be an indescribably difficult time."

Blaze Pizza's Louisville locations and operating hours are:

  • The Paddock Shops, 4118 Summit Plaza Drive: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Middletown Commons, 13317 Shelbyville Road: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Shelbyville Road Plaza, 4600 Shelbyville Road: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Oliver was a newlywed after marrying his wife last July. He also left behind his parents and three siblings.

