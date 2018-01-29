AG Jeff Sessions to talk crime, opioid abuse in Louisville on Tu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AG Jeff Sessions to talk crime, opioid abuse in Louisville on Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Louisville Tuesday. 

His visit will focus on efforts to reduce violent crime and fight the opioid crisis. 

The Attorney General's office announced in November that it was setting up a Drug Enforcement Agency in Louisville to focus on opioid abuse in Appalachia.  The regional office was expected to be up and running by January 1. 

The Appalachian region has been ground zero for the opioid problem in recent years. Overdose deaths were 65 percent higher among people in Appalachia than in the rest of the country in 2015, a recent Appalachian Regional Commission study found. 

The new Louisville office will have a total of 150 positions with 90 special agents in the three states.

