Swashbuckling fun at the Kentucky Pirate Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Swashbuckling fun at the Kentucky Pirate Festival

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Step into a world of swashbuckling rogues and dastardly villains.

The second annual Kentucky Pirate Festival happens at the Tim Faulkner Gallery on Saturday, February 3, 2018. It's a haven for bluegrass buccaneers and other ne'er-do-wells in the cold winter. Participants can expect pirate songs, entertainment all day and a Pirate Marketplace. All ages are welcome until 6 p.m.

Come dressed in your favorite pirate costume for the contest and extra fun.

Kentucky Pirate Festival
Tim Faulkner Gallery
1512 Portland Ave
Saturday, February 3, 2018
Noon to 10 p.m.
Adults $15 / 12 & Under $10

Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Pirate Festival.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.