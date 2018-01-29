Swashbuckling fun at the Kentucky Pirate Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Step into a world of swashbuckling rogues and dastardly villains.
The second annual Kentucky Pirate Festival happens at the Tim Faulkner Gallery on Saturday, February 3, 2018. It's a haven for bluegrass buccaneers and other ne'er-do-wells in the cold winter. Participants can expect pirate songs, entertainment all day and a Pirate Marketplace. All ages are welcome until 6 p.m.
Come dressed in your favorite pirate costume for the contest and extra fun.
Kentucky Pirate Festival
Tim Faulkner Gallery
1512 Portland Ave
Saturday, February 3, 2018
Noon to 10 p.m.
Adults $15 / 12 & Under $10
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Pirate Festival.
