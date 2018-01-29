Scottsburg man accused of stealing more than $50,000 of inheritance money from children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg, Indiana, man has been arrested after police say he stole more than $50,000 of inheritance money from two juvenile family members who had lost a parent.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, 45-year-old Larry L. Paul had custody of the two juveniles, when he stole the money. Police say they were contacted after the theft in June 2017, and an investigation was launched. That investigation took seven months.

As a result of that investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody on Friday on two counts of theft.

He is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.

