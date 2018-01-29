Police arrest 2 after double homicide in Dearborn County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Dearborn County.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Cody Booth and his girlfriend, 47-year-old Margie Thompson, were formally charged Monday in the murders of Booth's mother, 58-year-old Faith Craig, and grandfather, 78-year-old Walter Bryant Jr.

Police say evidence at the scene and autopsies showed that Craig and Bryant suffered stab wounds. Bryant also head blunt force trauma to his head. Police believe Booth and Thompson committed the murders on January 17.

Their bodies were found inside their home on January 19 when officers conducted a welfare check.

After the murders, officials say Booth and Thompson stole Bryant's vehicle and traveled to Kentucky. Officials say the suspects were found in the vehicle on Jan. 20.

Booth was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Thompson was questioned and initially released, according to police. She was later arrested on Jan. 26.

Thompson and Booth are each charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Thompson is being held at the Dearborn County Jail. Booth is being held at a Kentucky facility and is waiting to be extradited back to Dearborn County.

