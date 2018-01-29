Supporters help sick child surpass her Little Hats, Big Hearts g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Supporters help sick child surpass her Little Hats, Big Hearts goal

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small goal turned into a source of strength and hope for sick children and their families.

In honor of Congenital Heart Disease Awareness month in February, supporters are knitting and crocheting these little red hats for children like Karson Friedmeyer.

The Henryville, Indiana girl has a rare genetic defect that left her hospitalized for months.

To honor her strength and give hope to other families, her mother joined the Little Hats Big Hearts movement with the American Heart Association.

She and friends started with a goal of 50 red hats and ended up getting 370.

The hats will be given to babies born at nine hospitals, including the Cincinnati Children's Hospital where Karson is a patient.

