Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

This statement, written by a relative of one of the alleged victims, expresses the frustration felt by the victims' family members.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Michael Begin, 18 is accused of molesting 17 young children ranging from 3 to 7 years old while he was working in the early childhood education program at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and the YMCA. He's facing 22 counts of child molestation.

Dozens of family members of Begin's alleged victims filled the courtroom Monday, and many were visibly upset.

"I will stand here until the day I die to get that boy out in prison for the rest of his life, because that what he deserves," said Tina Stahl, a relative of one of the alleged victims.

Begin was out on home incarceration, but the judge sent him back to jail Monday on a $100,000 cash bond, much less than the $1 million Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull asked for.

"I'm fearful that Mr. Begin might make that bond and get out and continue to be a danger to the community," Mull said. "Again, I did everything I could to try to get that high bond amount to keep the community safe."

Family members of victims do not believe any amount of money is worth letting the accused molester out of jail.

"They don't have to live with a 6 year old child that sits and plays with her baby dolls and does inappropriate things," Stahl says. "Because she learned it from him at school."

Begin's attorney told reporters he didn't want to make any comments but said he maintains his innocence. She also said she has nothing else to say until she gets the discovery evidence for this case.

A trial date was set for August, but it is possible this case could be split up into 22 separate trials for each count.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.