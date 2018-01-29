Cleveland Indians to remove divisive 'Chief Wahoo' logo in 2019 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cleveland Indians to remove divisive 'Chief Wahoo' logo in 2019 season

The iconic logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some. (Photo courtesy: CNN.com) The iconic logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some. (Photo courtesy: CNN.com)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Indians are removing the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season.

Following numerous discussions with Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer wear the big-toothed, smiling, red-faced caricature during games. The iconic logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some.

Manfred said the team conveyed to him that some fans have a "long-standing attachment" to the logo, but the Indians agreed that it's "no longer appropriate for on-field use."

The Indians will wear the Wahoo logo this season and continue to sell merchandise featuring it.

Under growing pressure, the team has been transitioning away from Chief Wahoo in recent years. The Indians introduced a block "C" insignia on their caps and have removed stadium signs with the Wahoo logo.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

