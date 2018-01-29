LMPD looking for suspect in Fifth Third Bank robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.

According to officials, a male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank, located at 4201 Poplar Level Road, on Jan. 24.

Police say the man entered the bank, walked up to a teller window and presented a note demanding money. Authorities describe the suspect as a black male with a medium complexion. He's between 5'8 and 5'11, weighs between 170 and 190 pounds and is between 40 and 50 years old.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

