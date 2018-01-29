FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down amid Trump criti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down amid Trump criticism

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (Source: CNN.com) FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (Source: CNN.com)

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources tell CNN.

The news comes amid President Donald Trump's criticism of McCabe and the FBI over its involvement in the investigation into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

Trump learned about the departure Monday morning, a White House official told CNN.

McCabe was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he is able to step down earlier.

He became Trump's acting director of the FBI in May when Trump fired James Comey.

The President did not answer a reporter's question at the White House about McCabe's departure.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Dan Merica, David Shortell and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

