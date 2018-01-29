Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2018 pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man suspected of committing Louisville's first homicide of 2018 pleads not guilty.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Hamblen shot and killed Jasmine Newsome after an argument over scrambled eggs. It happened on January 6 in the Park Hill neighborhood.



Hamblen is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Hamblen is due back in court next month.

