Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2018 pleads not guilty - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2018 pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man suspected of committing Louisville's first homicide of 2018 pleads not guilty.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Hamblen shot and killed Jasmine Newsome after an argument over scrambled eggs. It happened on January 6 in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Hamblen is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Hamblen is due back in court next month.

