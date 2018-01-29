POV | Agreeing with Bevin About Moral Deterioration

In the aftermath of the Marshall County High School shootings, Gov. Bevin said guns aren’t the problem, but that violence in movies, music and video games is to blame. My first thought was to blast him for pandering to the NRA and dodging the real issues at hand. But after I watched his full video, I have to agree with most of what he said.

While I do believe the proliferation of guns in the wrong hands is a real problem, he makes some points that need to be made. We have had a deterioration of society’s moral compass over the last few decades. While movies, music and video games may not cause people to commit senseless murders, they do desensitize us and glamorize murder.

He should do more than lecture us, and at some point I hope he does, but his office is a good platform to call on the producers of this entertainment to be more aware of the effect their work has on all of us - especially children.

A governor is a good person to point out that there are issues that go beyond guns to our moral core. Garbage-in produces garbage-out, and there is much right about a governor calling on us all to be more aware of what we, and our children, are consuming.

What do you think? Call us and let us know.

I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.

