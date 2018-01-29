NASA hires IU astrobiologist to be its 'guardian of the planet'

No one was hurt in the robbery.

LMPD looking for suspect in Fifth Third Bank robbery

The post exploded with shares, and by Saturday night the charm's owner was found.

Local woman reunited with sentimental keepsake thanks to a stranger and social media

Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.

One victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the right jaw.

Juvenile charged with assault after shooting near Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown

Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.

Michael Begin faces 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims at an elementary school and the YMCA.

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's not quite "Guardian of the Galaxy." But an astrobiologist from Indiana University is NASA's newest defender of Earth.

Lisa Pratt is a Provost Professor in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. NASA chose her from thousands of applicants to been the head of Planetary Protection Office at NASA.

The new position gives her the authority to protect Earth from potential contamination by extraterrestrial life forms. That includes microorganisms that could live in the ice or groundwater of Mars. Or keeping Earth's microbes from traveling the solar system through interplanetary probes or on the boots of astronauts.

Pratt has been a member of the IU faculty since 1987, where her research focuses on understanding how microorganisms adapt to extreme environments.

In a release, Pratt said, "I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the mission of planetary protection at a defining moment in human evolution and the advancement of science."

"We are on the verge of becoming a spacefaring species, and I feel privileged to be invited into an extraordinary conversation, pushing the frontiers of science, exploration and discovery at NASA. This position plays a direct role in seeking evidence to address a profound question: Are we alone?"she said.

Pratt holds a Ph.D. in geology from Princeton University, a master's degree in geology from the University of North Carolina and a master's degree in botany from the University of Illinois.

Her position with NASA, at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C., is effective Feb. 5. She will become a professor emerita at IU.

To find out more, visit NASA's Office of Planetary Protection

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.