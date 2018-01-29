3 teenagers arrested and charged with felony intimidation after social media threats closed Paoli Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the threats made on social media last week that shut down Paoli Community Schools.

Indiana State Police said officers were made aware of a post on social media around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. Later that night, a second post from the same source was posted.

Paoli Schools closed Friday as a precaution.

After an ISP investigation, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested Monday. They're all being held in a juvenile detention center and are charged with intimidation, a Level 6 Felony.

ISP will not say what social media apps were used in the threats.

