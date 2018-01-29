Southern Indiana inmates chop wood for needy families in need of warmth

Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.More >>
Will Kentucky and Louisville return to the AP Top 25 this week? Rick Bozich of WDRB shares his weekly ballot.More >>
Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.More >>
Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.More >>
Michael Begin faces 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims at an elementary school and the YMCA.More >>
Michael Begin faces 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims at an elementary school and the YMCA.More >>
Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.More >>
Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
The post exploded with shares, and by Saturday night the charm's owner was found.More >>
The post exploded with shares, and by Saturday night the charm's owner was found.More >>
No one was hurt in the robbery.More >>
No one was hurt in the robbery.More >>
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.More >>
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.More >>