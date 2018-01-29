LANE | U of L confirms VanGorder as new defensive coordinator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football program confirmed earlier reports that Brian VanGorder is the school's new defensive coordinator. VanGorder is a 35-year coaching veteran who's worked in both college and professional football.

He was a head coach at Georgia Southern and Wayne State, his alma mater, and has spent the rest of coaching life on the defensive side of the ball. VanGorder has been a defensive coordinator with the University of Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons, Auburn and most recently Notre Dame. He spent this past season as a defensive analyst with Oklahoma State.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to join the football program at the University of Louisville,” VanGorder said. “Coach Petrino has built an impressive program here and I know that the culture that he has created here at Louisville is something that I believe I fit well with and will be comfortable in. I look forward to the challenge ahead here and being a productive part in this successful program.”

He replaces Peter Sirmon, who left to become assistant head coach and linebackers coach at Cal.

“I’ve known Brian for a long time and have an extremely high level of respect for everything he’s accomplished throughout his coaching career,” U of L head coach Bobby Petrino said. “With over 30 years of coaching experience, Brian has coordinated defenses in the National Football League, and at the highest level in college football. He’s an outstanding teacher, a great communicator, and has displayed the ability to develop players at every level.

“Brian is former winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country and has achieved success at every level, both professionally and collegiately, which is a testament to his ability as a football coach,"

The VanGorder File

Year School/Franchise Assignment

1989 Grand Valley State Linebackers (11-1, NCAA Division II playoffs)

1990 Grand Valley State Linebackers (10-2, NCAA Division II playoffs)

1991 Grand Valley State Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (9-3, NCAA Division II playoffs)

1992 Wayne State Head Coach (6-5)

1993 Wayne State Head Coach (6-5)

1994 Wayne State Head Coach

1995 Central Florida Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator (6-5)

1996 Central Florida Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

1997 Central Florida Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

1998 Central Michigan Defensive Coordinator (6-5)

1999 Central Michigan Defensive Coordinator

2000 Western Illinois Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (9-3)

2001 Georgia Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (8-4, Music City Bowl

2002 Georgia Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (13-1, SEC champion, Sugar Bowl champion)

2003 Georgia Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (11-3, SEC East champion, Capital One Bowl)

2004 Georgia Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (10-2, Outback Bowl)

2005 Jacksonville Jaguars Linebackers (12-5, NFL Wild Card)

2006 Georgia Southern Head Coach

2007 Atlanta Falcons Linebackers

2008 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator (11-6, NFL Wild Card)

2009 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator (9-7)

2010 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator (13-4, NFL South champion)

2011 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator (10-7, NFL Wild Card)

2012 Auburn Defensive Coordinator

2013 New York Jets Linebackers (8-8)

2014 Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

2015 Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator

2016 Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator

2017 Oklahoma State Defensive Analyst

