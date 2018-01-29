LANE | U of L confirms VanGorder as new defensive coordinator - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | U of L confirms VanGorder as new defensive coordinator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The University of Louisville football program confirmed earlier reports that Brian VanGorder is the school's new defensive coordinator. VanGorder is a 35-year coaching veteran who's worked in both college and professional football.  

He was a head coach at Georgia Southern and Wayne State, his alma mater, and has spent the rest of coaching life on the defensive side of the ball. VanGorder has been a defensive coordinator with the University of Georgia, the Atlanta Falcons, Auburn and most recently Notre Dame. He spent this past season as a defensive analyst with Oklahoma State.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to join the football program at the University of Louisville,” VanGorder said. “Coach Petrino has built an impressive program here and I know that the culture that he has created here at Louisville is something that I believe I fit well with and will be comfortable in. I look forward to the challenge ahead here and being a productive part in this successful program.”

He replaces Peter Sirmon, who left to become assistant head coach and linebackers coach at Cal. 

“I’ve known Brian for a long time and have an extremely high level of respect for everything he’s accomplished throughout his coaching career,” U of L head coach Bobby Petrino said. “With over 30 years of coaching experience, Brian has coordinated defenses in the National Football League, and at the highest level in college football. He’s an outstanding teacher, a great communicator, and has displayed the ability to develop players at every level.

“Brian is former winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the country and has achieved success at every level, both professionally and collegiately, which is a testament to his ability as a football coach,"

The VanGorder File

Year        School/Franchise         Assignment

1989        Grand Valley State        Linebackers (11-1, NCAA Division II playoffs)

1990        Grand Valley State        Linebackers (10-2, NCAA Division II playoffs)

1991        Grand Valley State        Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (9-3, NCAA Division II playoffs)

1992        Wayne State                 Head Coach (6-5)

1993        Wayne State                 Head Coach (6-5)

1994        Wayne State                 Head Coach

1995        Central Florida              Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator (6-5)

1996        Central Florida              Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

1997        Central Florida              Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

1998        Central Michigan           Defensive Coordinator (6-5)

1999        Central Michigan           Defensive Coordinator

2000        Western Illinois              Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (9-3)

2001        Georgia                        Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (8-4, Music City Bowl

2002        Georgia                        Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (13-1, SEC champion, Sugar Bowl champion)

2003        Georgia                        Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (11-3, SEC East champion, Capital One Bowl)

2004        Georgia                        Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers (10-2, Outback Bowl)

2005        Jacksonville Jaguars     Linebackers (12-5, NFL Wild Card)

2006        Georgia Southern          Head Coach

2007        Atlanta Falcons             Linebackers

2008        Atlanta Falcons             Defensive Coordinator (11-6, NFL Wild Card)

2009        Atlanta Falcons             Defensive Coordinator (9-7)

2010        Atlanta Falcons             Defensive Coordinator (13-4, NFL South champion)

2011        Atlanta Falcons             Defensive Coordinator (10-7, NFL Wild Card)

2012        Auburn                          Defensive Coordinator

2013        New York Jets               Linebackers (8-8)

2014        Notre Dame                  Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

2015        Notre Dame                  Defensive Coordinator

2016        Notre Dame                  Defensive Coordinator

2017        Oklahoma State            Defensive Analyst

