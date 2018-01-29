New Albany Floyd County School Board elects permanent superintendent

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Floyd County School Board elected Dr. Brad Snyder its new superintendent at a meeting Monday night.

Snyder has served as interim superintendent since June when he took over for former superintendent Dr. Bruce Hibbard, who took another job near Indianapolis.

Snyder has been with the district for 24 years and previously served as assistant superintendent.

"I'm not an outsider," he said. "I know the district. I know the community very well. Second of all, I'm a parent myself. I know exactly how I want my daughter treated ... And third, I've been doing the job at a high administrative level for a number of years. I know the expectations, and I'm ready to exceed at them."

Snyder also said he's grateful for all of the support he's had over the last seven months and that he's ready to hit the ground running in his permanent position.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.