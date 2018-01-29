JCPS students look for answers from superintendent finalists

Those tasked with peppering acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor with questions brought students’ perspectives to the hunt for a new superintendent, and they touched on subjects such as bullying, school equity, technology in classrooms and potentially moving students learning English to a consolidated facility.More >>
The Jefferson County Board of Education named acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor as the two finalists for the district’s top job, and the public will have several chances to ask them questions in the coming days.More >>
Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor took questions – some from the audience of more than 70 and some from a group of students on stage – for more than an hour at Central High School.More >>
Joe Bargione and Bethanie Brogli Opell left for Marshall County on Wednesday, and although the high school remains closed for students since Tuesday’s shooting, Pollio said they will provide support for school staff and families still reeling from the violence.More >>
Frank Mellen’s legal interpretation came in response to a question from Jefferson County Board of Education member Chris Brady on whether the state can mandate budget cuts by JCPS during a discussion on the district’s draft budget at Tuesday’s school board meeting.More >>
The enthusiastic start to Wednesday’s school day at Shelby Traditional Academy comes a day after a tragic shooting more than 200 miles away at Marshall County High School that left two 15-year-old students dead, 18 others wounded and a 15-year-old student facing murder and attempted murder charges.More >>
The federal agency’s review prompted JCPS to fire seven teachers and assistants in the program and enact a corrective action plan, and the district is continuing to take steps to ensure past mistakes in the program aren’t repeated.More >>
The new name has been in the works for about a year, and Executive Director Sam Corbett said the group is working with Louisville-based Doe-Anderson Advertising on the project.More >>
