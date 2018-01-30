University of Kentucky student hospitalized with probable case o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Kentucky student hospitalized with probable case of bacterial meningitis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student is in the hospital with a probable case of bacterial meningitis. 
 
School officials were notified on Monday of the diagnosis. And the university is working to educate the campus about the seriousness of the  potentially fatal disease.

The area where the student lives is being professionally cleaned, and school officials are contacting others who have been in close contact with the student. 

Health officials say more information is needed to confirm that the illness is meningitis and the strain, but anyone with symptoms is urged to get immediate medical help. 
 
Signs of meningitis include sudden onset of fever, headache and stiff neck.  There are often other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia (increased sensitivity to light) and confusion. Symptoms of bacterial meningitis can appear quickly or over several days. 
 
Bacterial meningitis is treated with a number of antibiotics. It is important to start treatment as soon as possible.
 
For more information about bacterial meningitis, CLICK HERE.

