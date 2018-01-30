University of Kentucky student hospitalized with probable case of bacterial meningitis

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the threats made on social media last week that shut down Paoli Community Schools.

Take another look at the top three teams in the AP college basketball poll. Their lineups are not filled with 5-star recruits or NBA Top 100 prospects.

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student is in the hospital with a probable case of bacterial meningitis.



School officials were notified on Monday of the diagnosis. And the university is working to educate the campus about the seriousness of the potentially fatal disease.

The area where the student lives is being professionally cleaned, and school officials are contacting others who have been in close contact with the student.

Health officials say more information is needed to confirm that the illness is meningitis and the strain, but anyone with symptoms is urged to get immediate medical help.



Signs of meningitis include sudden onset of fever, headache and stiff neck. There are often other symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia (increased sensitivity to light) and confusion. Symptoms of bacterial meningitis can appear quickly or over several days.



Bacterial meningitis is treated with a number of antibiotics. It is important to start treatment as soon as possible.



For more information about bacterial meningitis, CLICK HERE.

