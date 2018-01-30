Aspiring ice hockey players give the sport a try in the Never Ever League

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - It's never to late to try something new. Many adults around Louisville have slid onto the ice to give ice hockey a shot.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the Never Ever Hockey Program to see what it takes.

The Louisville Adult Hockey Players Association was started in March of 1999 by Rob Jenkins. It was designed to enhance and improve the 4 team, 40 player, house hockey league. The LAHPA now consists of over 40 teams, 400 players, in over 10 different divisions.

One of those divisions is the Never Ever Hockey League. To grow the sport in Louisville, the LAHPA puts together classes and ice time for players who have never played ice hockey.

The Never Ever Hockey Program lasts 10 weeks (current session ends March 10) on Monday evenings with Chalk Talk at 7:45 (to learn about the game) then, ice time from 8:15 to 9:15. The 10th and final night of the class features the Kinslow Cup Game at Iceland Sports Complex. The program has been at Iceland Sports Complex for the past 11 years. They are conducting their 35th class.

