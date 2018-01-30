Police say Louisville man fractured victim's skull with hammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fractured the skull of a male victim.

Robert Green, 53, was arrested Monday at his home.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police he and Green began arguing after a drug deal turned bad.

Police say Green hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged Green's door with a hatchet.

Officials say the victim tried to leave the scene. While the victim was sitting on his bike, Green came outside and hit the victim in the head with a hammer, according to police.

The police report states that a witness saw the second part of the incident and said the victim "was sitting on his bike defenseless" when Green hit him in the head.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for a skull fracture and other injuries.

Green is charged with first-degree assault. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

