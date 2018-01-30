Police say Louisville man fractured victim's skull with hammer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man fractured victim's skull with hammer

Posted: Updated:
Robert Green (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Green (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fractured the skull of a male victim.

Robert Green, 53, was arrested Monday at his home.

According to an arrest report, the victim told police he and Green began arguing after a drug deal turned bad.

Police say Green hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged Green's door with a hatchet.

Officials say the victim tried to leave the scene. While the victim was sitting on his bike, Green came outside and hit the victim in the head with a hammer, according to police. 

The police report states that a witness saw the second part of the incident and said the victim "was sitting on his bike defenseless" when Green hit him in the head.

The victim was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for a skull fracture and other injuries.

Green is charged with first-degree assault. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.