Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company

The inmates got outdoors and down to work at Hayswood Park in Harrison County on Monday.

The inmates got outdoors and down to work at Hayswood Park in Harrison County on Monday.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the threats made on social media last week that shut down Paoli Community Schools.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the threats made on social media last week that shut down Paoli Community Schools.

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

Take another look at the top three teams in the AP college basketball poll. Their lineups are not filled with 5-star recruits or NBA Top 100 prospects.

Take another look at the top three teams in the AP college basketball poll. Their lineups are not filled with 5-star recruits or NBA Top 100 prospects.

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

Amazon is diving into health care, teaming up with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase, to create a company that helps their U.S. employees find quality care "at a reasonable cost."

The business giants offered few details Tuesday and said that the project is in the early planning stage.

"The ballooning costs of (health care) act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy," Buffett said in a prepared statement. "Our group does not come to this problem with answers. But we also do not accept it as inevitable. Rather, we share the belief that putting our collective resources behind the country's best talent can, in time, check the rise in health costs while concurrently enhancing patient satisfaction and outcomes."

The new company will be independent and "free from profit-making incentives and constraints." The businesses said the new venture's initial focus would be on technology.

The companies did not say whether the project would expand beyond Amazon, Berkshire or JP Morgan. However, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said, "our goal is to create solutions that benefit our U.S. employees, their families and, potentially, all Americans."

Shares in health care companies took a big hit in early trading Tuesday, suggesting the threat of the new entity to how health care is paid for and delivered in the broader economy.

Any solutions the company devises would find a huge and receptive audience. With about 151 million non-elderly people, employer-sponsored coverage is the largest part of the U.S. health insurance market.

Companies get a tax break for offering health benefits to their workers, and many employers also see them as a critical tool for attracting and keeping workers. But costs are soaring and health care consumes a growing chunk of their budgets. Small businesses have been under particular strain.

Only 50 percent of companies with three to 49 employees offered coverage last year, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. That's down from 66 percent more than a decade ago. The federal Affordable Care Act requires all companies with 50 or more full-time employees to offer it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.