4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

Tighe Harrod (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tighe Harrod (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Roderick Agyeman (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Roderick Agyeman (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Jeremiah Gatten (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jeremiah Gatten (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Tyler Valentino (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tyler Valentino (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men have been arrested after authorities say they were selling several pounds of marijuana out of a home in Old Louisville.

According to arrest reports, detectives with the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of East Ormsby Street, near South Floyd Street, on Monday night.

When officers arrived and identified themselves, 22-year-old Roderick Agyeman, one of the residents of the home, allegedly slammed the door in a detective's face, before fighting with the detective. Police eventually subdued him and made entry.

Inside, detectives allegedly found several pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, packaging materials, cash and LSD.

Police arrested four people -- Agyeman, 22-year-old Tighe Harrod, 27-year-old Jeremiah Gatten and 22-year-old Tyler Valentino at the scene. According to the arrest reports, all of the men except Gatten lived at the home.

They are all charged with complicity to trafficking in marijuana, complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance and complicity to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agyeman is also charged with resisting arrest.

All four of the men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

