Teens charged with murdering man in Cherokee Triangle appear in court

Jason Spencer died after he was shot in the Highlands on Nov. 3, 2017. (Photo provided by family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens charged with killing a man in the Highlands in November appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- both 16 -- are charged with robbery and murder in the death of 30-year-old Jason Spencer. It was the first time they appeared in court, since they were charged as adults.

Police arrested four teenagers, but only Curry and Thomas are currently charged as adults.

Spencer was shot as he was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue near Cherokee Triangle on Nov. 3, 2017. He died at the scene.

Dozens of Spencer's family and friends attended Tuesday's hearing, but didn't want to speak on camera.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.