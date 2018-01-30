Judge dismisses charges against 2 Ky. men wrongfully convicted o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge dismisses charges against 2 Ky. men wrongfully convicted of killing woman in 'Satanic ritual'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge says a Kentucky prosecutor wrongly charged two men with kidnapping and perjury, after the Kentucky Supreme Court vacated their murder convictions.

Judge Bruce Butler says Assistant Attorney General Perry Ryan acted out of vindictiveness when he had a grand jury indict Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin.

The two were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992 as part of a Satanic ritual, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Then new DNA evidence led Kentucky's highest court to order a new trial.

Butler dismissed the kidnapping and perjury charges.

There's no word yet on when the new trial is set to begin.

