Judge dismisses charges against 2 Ky. men wrongfully convicted of killing woman in 'Satanic ritual'

Police say the suspect hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged the suspect's door with a hatchet.

Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.

Police say woman left 2 children alone in Shively hotel room while she smoked 'Spice'

The precautions being taken on campus, and the symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.

University of Kentucky student hospitalized with probable case of bacterial meningitis

Police say one of them tried to fight with detectives.

4 arrested for selling 'several pounds' of marijuana in Old Louisville

Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.

A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.

Man dies after being sucked into MRI machine in India

More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.

Jeffersonville man charged with 22 counts of child molestation gets $100,000 bond as victims' families look on

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.

18-year-old man released from hospital after being shot in the face in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge says a Kentucky prosecutor wrongly charged two men with kidnapping and perjury, after the Kentucky Supreme Court vacated their murder convictions.

Judge Bruce Butler says Assistant Attorney General Perry Ryan acted out of vindictiveness when he had a grand jury indict Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin.

The two were convicted of killing Rhonda Warford in 1992 as part of a Satanic ritual, and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Then new DNA evidence led Kentucky's highest court to order a new trial.

Butler dismissed the kidnapping and perjury charges.

There's no word yet on when the new trial is set to begin.

