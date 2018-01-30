Judge dismisses charges against 2 Ky. men wrongfully convicted of killing woman in 'Satanic ritual'

Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.More >>
Jacob Toborowsky was rushed to University Hospital on Sunday after the shooting in Jeffersontown, but he was alert enough to tell family members why his friend allegedly pulled the trigger.More >>
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.More >>
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.More >>
A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.More >>
A 32-year-old man died in a freak accident, and two hospital employees have been arrested.More >>
Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.More >>
Investigators say he squandered much of the money away in Texas and Las Vegas, living as a "high roller" in establishments such as Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood.More >>
The precautions being taken on campus, and the symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.More >>
The precautions being taken on campus, and the symptoms of the potentially fatal disease.More >>
Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.More >>
Police arrested a woman in Shively after they say she left two young children alone in a hotel room within reach of the dangerous designer drug Spice.More >>
Police say the suspect hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged the suspect's door with a hatchet.More >>
Police say the suspect hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged the suspect's door with a hatchet.More >>
When asked how much alcohol he'd had to drink, he told the officer he'd had "only a couple of beers," according to the arrest report.More >>
When asked how much alcohol he'd had to drink, he told the officer he'd had "only a couple of beers," according to the arrest report.More >>
Judge Bruce Butler says Assistant Attorney General Perry Ryan acted out of vindictiveness when he had a grand jury indict Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin.More >>
Judge Bruce Butler says Assistant Attorney General Perry Ryan acted out of vindictiveness when he had a grand jury indict Jeffrey Clark and Keith Hardin.More >>
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- both 16 -- are charged with robbery and murder.More >>
Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. -- both 16 -- are charged with robbery and murder.More >>
Hammond is accused of killing William Sawyers and Terrell Cherry in the summer of 2006.More >>
Hammond is accused of killing William Sawyers and Terrell Cherry in the summer of 2006.More >>
Police say the suspect hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged the suspect's door with a hatchet.More >>
Police say the suspect hit the victim in his head, after the victim damaged the suspect's door with a hatchet.More >>
Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.More >>
Police say the brick and flying glass narrowly missed two court clerks walking inside the courthouse.More >>
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.More >>
More than a dozen families faced the man accused of molesting their young children Monday morning, but the suspect soon could get out of jail.More >>