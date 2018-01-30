Murder trial begins for accused killer Lloyd Hammond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-profile murder trial in Louisville began Tuesday morning.

The prosecutor and the defense attorneys in Lloyd Hammond’s trial opened with strong statements outlining exactly what they believe happened.

Hammond is accused of killing William Sawyers and Terrell Cherry in the summer of 2006.

Prosecutor Frank Dahl says Hammond was involved in a home invasion that led to the killing of Sawyers and later that day the killing of Cherry. However, Dahl says in a statement from Hammond not even a week after the murder, he pinned the crimes on Shaheed Al Uq’dah.

Defense attorney Rob Eggert sides with his client’s statement, and puts the blame for both murders on Al Uq’dah.

He says the day after the murders, police showed witness Troya Sheckles a picture pack of men.

Witnesses have been taking the stand to talk about the victims.

This story will be updated.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.